Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 12, 2024, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.34 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.38 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.75 cent at $2.58 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up