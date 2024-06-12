Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.34 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.38 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.75 cent at $2.58 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

