Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.14 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.59 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $11.52 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.82 cent at $1.95 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.05 cent at $2.61 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.4 cent at $.90 a pound.

