Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.75 cent at $5.41 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 3.5 cents at $2.91 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.1 cents at $1.94 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.25 cent at $2.62 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $.90 a pound.

