Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.75 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 8.25 cents at $5.63 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 10 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 4.5 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.45 cent at $1.88 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 2.08 cents at $2.58 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.92 a pound.

