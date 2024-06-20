Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1.75 cents at $4.48 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.82 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.27 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 1 cent at $11.73 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $1.88 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.8 cent at $2.61 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.62 cent at $.93 a pound.

