Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2 cents at $4.48 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 5 cents at $6.08 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 3 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $11.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.18 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.97 cent at $2.63 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.8 cent at $.94 a pound.

