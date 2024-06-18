Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 1.5 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.20 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $11.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.62 a pound. Jul. hogs was off 0.03 cent at $.95 a pound.

