Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 4.75 cents at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 4.5 cents at $6.19 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 3.5 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 11.75 cents at $11.89 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.1 cents at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.3 cent at $2.57 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $.92 a pound.

