Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.48 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 9.5 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 14.25 cents at $11.72 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.32 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 2 cents at $2.60 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 1.3 cents at $.94 a pound.

