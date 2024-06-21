Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1.5 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.20 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $11.56 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.23 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.28 cent at $2.60 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.91 a pound.

