Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.33 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.53 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 0.25 cent at $11.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.12 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.45 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.90 a pound.

