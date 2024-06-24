Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 1.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 9 cents at $5.53 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 4 cents at $3.11 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 13.5 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.98 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.75 cents at $2.59 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 1.82 cents at $.90 a pound.

