Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 4.25 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 16.75 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 6.5 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 21 cents at $11.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.02 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.7 cents at $2.61 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.95 cent at $.95 a pound.

