Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 9.5 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 6.5 cents at $6.12 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 3.5 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 10.5 cents at $11.78 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.97 cents at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.95 cents at $2.62 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.25 cent at $.91 a pound.

