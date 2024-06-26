Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 6 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 6 cents at $4.19 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.39 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 11.75 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 3 cents at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 3.57 cents at $1.93 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.95 cents at $2.62 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 1.12 cents at $.90 a pound.

