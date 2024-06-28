GLG Life Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Friday reported net income…

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Friday reported net income of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 7 cents per share.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.2 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLGLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLGLF

