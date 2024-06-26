General Mills: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $557.5 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $557.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 billion, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.