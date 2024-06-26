Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $5.7 million.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

