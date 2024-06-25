FedEx: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $5.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.34 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $22.11 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.33 billion, or $17.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $87.69 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $20 to $22 per share.

