Ennis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $103.1 million in the period.

