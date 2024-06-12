Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $41.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $588.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.