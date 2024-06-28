Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Miss the debate? Watch it here | Fact checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 7:11 AM

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Friday reported profit of $1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $87.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

