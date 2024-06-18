Comtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.8…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.4 million.

