Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 20, 2024, 6:51 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported net income of $119.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

