Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported net income of $119.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

