Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $78.50 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 68 cents to $82.60 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.39 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $3.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $28.20 to $2,354.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.04 to $30.27 per ounce, and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.57 per pound.

The dollar fell to 156.59 yen from 157.02 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0812 from $1.0743.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.