CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 540½ 562½ 539½ 559¾ +18½ Sep 560 581½ 558¼ 579½ +19 Dec 583 602¾ 581¼ 601½ +18½ Mar 601 620¼ 600 619 +18 May 610¾ 629¼ 610¾ 628 +16¾ Jul 615¼ 631¾ 615¼ 630½ +15 Sep 625¼ 639¼ 624½ 638 +13¼ Dec 640 650¼ 636 649 +13 Mar 655¼ +12¼ May 653½ +11¾ Jul 619 629 619 629 +10¼ Est. sales 140,898. Wed.’s sales 130,350 Wed.’s open int 406,147, up 4,396 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 420 421¼ 413½ 413¾ —6¼ Sep 425½ 427½ 422¼ 422½ —3 Dec 436¾ 438 433 433¾ —2¾ Mar 448¼ 450 445¼ 446¼ —2 May 457¾ 459¾ 454 455¼ —1¾ Jul 463¾ 468 460½ 461¾ —1¾ Sep 455¾ 460¾ 453½ 455¼ +¾ Dec 457¾ 462½ 456 458½ +2 Mar 473¼ 473¼ 467 469½ +1¾ May 476½ 476¾ 476½ 476½ +1¾ Jul 481¾ 482¼ 478½ 481¼ +1½ Sep 458 +2¼ Dec 456¾ 458 453¼ 456¾ +2¼ Jul 470 +2¼ Dec 459 +3 Est. sales 687,715. Wed.’s sales 649,938 Wed.’s open int 1,517,746 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 291 314¾ 288½ 304 +9½ Sep 301 319¾ 296¼ 313½ +9¾ Dec 312½ 326¾ 308 320¾ +8¼ Mar 318¾ 336½ 318¾ 332 +10½ May 338¼ +10½ Jul 344 +10½ Sep 339¾ +10½ Dec 346½ +10½ Mar 343½ +10½ May 349½ +10½ Jul 346¼ +10½ Sep 362 +10½ Est. sales 1,216. Wed.’s sales 1,216 Wed.’s open int 4,945 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1161½ 1169½ 1150¾ 1152¼ —10½ Aug 1140½ 1149¼ 1133¾ 1136¼ —6 Sep 1107 1111½ 1099¾ 1103 —4¼ Nov 1106¾ 1111 1101 1104¾ —2¼ Jan 1119½ 1123½ 1114¼ 1117¾ —2 Mar 1125 1129½ 1119¾ 1123 —2¼ May 1131¾ 1136 1126 1129½ —2¾ Jul 1139 1143¼ 1133 1136¾ —2¾ Aug 1131 —2¼ Sep 1105 1107¾ 1104¾ 1107¾ —2½ Nov 1102¼ 1106 1095 1098 —3¾ Jan 1106 1107¾ 1106 1107¾ —4 Mar 1107 —4 May 1110¼ —3½ Jul 1113 1116 1113 1116 —3¼ Aug 1110 —3¼ Sep 1089¾ —3¼ Nov 1081 1082¾ 1079¼ 1082¾ —3¼ Jul 1088¾ —3¼ Nov 1070¼ —3¼ Est. sales 300,330. Wed.’s sales 280,032 Wed.’s open int 752,296 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.41 44.06 42.98 43.49 +.04 Aug 43.78 44.34 43.28 43.73 +.01 Sep 43.80 44.35 43.35 43.75 Oct 43.62 44.14 43.18 43.57 —.03 Dec 43.65 44.15 43.17 43.56 —.09 Jan 43.72 44.21 43.17 43.57 —.15 Mar 43.96 44.38 43.35 43.75 —.18 May 44.17 44.63 43.57 43.91 —.26 Jul 44.33 44.72 43.69 44.03 —.30 Aug 44.17 44.43 43.55 43.83 —.34 Sep 44.37 44.37 43.55 43.55 —.37 Oct 43.94 43.94 43.06 43.12 —.41 Dec 43.76 43.83 42.74 42.98 —.43 Jan 43.00 —.42 Mar 43.03 —.41 May 42.97 —.40 Jul 42.96 —.40 Aug 42.69 —.40 Sep 42.71 —.40 Oct 42.58 —.40 Dec 42.80 —.40 Jul 42.69 —.40 Oct 42.68 —.40 Dec 42.42 —.40 Est. sales 284,641. Wed.’s sales 267,926 Wed.’s open int 575,649 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 361.50 365.70 357.30 361.10 +.20 Aug 347.00 351.90 344.10 348.10 +1.10 Sep 339.00 342.30 337.30 338.90 —.50 Oct 335.10 337.40 333.50 334.60 —.50 Dec 338.40 341.10 336.60 338.50 +.10 Jan 338.70 341.30 337.00 339.00 +.30 Mar 338.40 341.10 336.90 339.40 +1.00 May 338.70 341.30 337.30 340.10 +1.50 Jul 340.90 343.40 339.60 342.10 +1.30 Aug 340.50 342.70 339.00 341.20 +1.10 Sep 337.70 341.00 337.50 339.60 +1.20 Oct 336.40 338.20 335.80 336.60 +1.20 Dec 336.20 339.40 336.00 337.90 +.90 Jan 337.50 +.80 Mar 335.10 +.70 May 334.70 +.50 Jul 340.50 340.50 335.80 335.80 +.40 Aug 333.20 +.70 Sep 332.90 +.20 Oct 332.50 +.20 Dec 332.30 +.40 Jul 332.80 +.40 Oct 332.80 +.40 Dec 338.20 +.10 Est. sales 235,812. Wed.’s sales 217,494 Wed.’s open int 492,631

