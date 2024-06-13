CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614½ 627¼ 612½ 620 +3 Sep 634 644¾ 631¼ 637¾ +1¾ Dec 657½ 667¼ 655½ 660¾ +½ Mar 674½ 684¼ 674 677½ —1 May 684 692¾ 682¾ 686¼ —1¼ Jul 683½ 691¼ 681½ 683½ —3¼ Sep 693 695¾ 688 688 —4 Dec 700 704½ 695¾ 696½ —4¼ Mar 700¼ —4 May 699½ 699½ 697 697¾ —3½ Jul 676 676 675¼ 675¼ —1 Est. sales 186,110. Wed.’s sales 169,013 Wed.’s open int 393,234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 453½ 460½ 453½ 458½ +4¼ Sep 456½ 464 456 463½ +6¾ Dec 468½ 476½ 468¼ 476 +7¼ Mar 479¾ 487 479½ 486¼ +6½ May 487 494 486¾ 493½ +6½ Jul 492¼ 499½ 492¼ 499¼ +6¾ Sep 477½ 482¾ 477½ 482¼ +5½ Dec 478¼ 484½ 478¼ 483¼ +4¾ Mar 490¼ 493¼ 490¼ 492¾ +4½ May 498¾ +4¼ Jul 500 503¼ 500 503¼ +4¼ Sep 475¾ +4 Dec 472 475 472 474¾ +4 Jul 486½ +4 Dec 472¼ +4½ Est. sales 599,736. Wed.’s sales 538,327 Wed.’s open int 1,587,770 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 332¾ 333 327¼ 328½ —2¼ Sep 334 336 330½ 332½ —3 Dec 349½ 351½ 344 346 —4 Mar 355½ —4½ May 361½ —4½ Jul 366¼ —4½ Sep 378 —4½ Dec 384¾ —4½ Mar 381¾ —4½ May 387¾ —4½ Jul 351 —4½ Sep 366¾ —4½ Est. sales 861. Wed.’s sales 831 Wed.’s open int 3,998, up 201 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1177 1191¼ 1171 1189½ +12¼ Aug 1167 1179¾ 1161 1178¼ +11½ Sep 1143 1157¾ 1139¼ 1157½ +14½ Nov 1147¼ 1161 1143½ 1160¼ +13 Jan 1161½ 1171¾ 1156¼ 1171 +10¾ Mar 1161¾ 1171 1158½ 1170¼ +8 May 1168¼ 1174¾ 1163¾ 1174 +6½ Jul 1172¾ 1180¼ 1170 1179¾ +6 Aug 1172¼ 1172½ 1172¼ 1172½ +4¾ Sep 1148½ +4¼ Nov 1135 1141¼ 1131¼ 1141 +5¾ Jan 1149½ +5½ Mar 1148¼ +5½ May 1151 +5¼ Jul 1156½ +5 Aug 1150½ +5 Sep 1129¼ +5 Nov 1120¾ +5 Jul 1121 +5 Nov 1091 +5 Est. sales 368,994. Wed.’s sales 332,949 Wed.’s open int 806,635 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.94 44.00 43.32 43.86 +.07 Aug 44.14 44.21 43.54 44.08 +.08 Sep 44.15 44.22 43.58 44.12 +.11 Oct 44.09 44.09 43.48 44.01 +.12 Dec 44.18 44.25 43.64 44.16 +.11 Jan 44.23 44.32 43.80 44.28 +.07 Mar 44.48 44.49 44.00 44.42 +.02 May 44.64 44.64 44.21 44.56 —.03 Jul 44.81 44.81 44.40 44.67 —.08 Aug 44.30 44.50 44.30 44.48 —.12 Sep 44.00 44.21 44.00 44.21 —.13 Oct 43.90 43.90 43.85 43.87 —.13 Dec 43.78 43.80 43.77 43.80 —.11 Jan 43.81 —.11 Mar 43.83 —.11 May 43.76 —.11 Jul 43.79 —.03 Aug 43.52 —.03 Sep 43.54 —.03 Oct 43.41 —.03 Dec 43.63 —.03 Jul 43.52 —.03 Oct 43.51 —.03 Dec 43.25 —.03 Est. sales 178,539. Wed.’s sales 155,144 Wed.’s open int 565,957, up 27 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 360.20 369.40 359.00 368.30 +8.10 Aug 351.00 358.10 350.10 357.50 +6.20 Sep 347.10 353.40 346.00 352.70 +5.60 Oct 347.00 353.20 346.20 352.40 +5.20 Dec 352.10 358.10 350.90 357.20 +5.00 Jan 353.30 358.50 352.40 357.60 +4.30 Mar 352.50 356.60 351.70 356.20 +3.40 May 352.70 355.60 351.70 355.40 +2.70 Jul 354.30 356.60 353.70 356.50 +2.20 Aug 354.50 355.30 354.50 355.20 +2.10 Sep 352.20 354.00 352.20 353.10 +1.90 Oct 350.40 +1.70 Dec 352.00 +1.30 Jan 351.90 +1.10 Mar 349.40 +1.00 May 349.90 +1.00 Jul 351.10 +1.00 Aug 349.00 +.80 Sep 349.40 +.90 Oct 349.10 +.90 Dec 348.80 +.90 Jul 349.30 +.90 Oct 349.30 +.90 Dec 352.20 +.90 Est. sales 230,240. Wed.’s sales 207,323 Wed.’s open int 483,463, up 357

