CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|614½
|627¼
|612½
|620
|+3
|Sep
|634
|644¾
|631¼
|637¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|657½
|667¼
|655½
|660¾
|+½
|Mar
|674½
|684¼
|674
|677½
|—1
|May
|684
|692¾
|682¾
|686¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|683½
|691¼
|681½
|683½
|—3¼
|Sep
|693
|695¾
|688
|688
|—4
|Dec
|700
|704½
|695¾
|696½
|—4¼
|Mar
|700¼
|—4
|May
|699½
|699½
|697
|697¾
|—3½
|Jul
|676
|676
|675¼
|675¼
|—1
|Est. sales 186,110.
|Wed.’s sales 169,013
|Wed.’s open int 393,234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|453½
|460½
|453½
|458½
|+4¼
|Sep
|456½
|464
|456
|463½
|+6¾
|Dec
|468½
|476½
|468¼
|476
|+7¼
|Mar
|479¾
|487
|479½
|486¼
|+6½
|May
|487
|494
|486¾
|493½
|+6½
|Jul
|492¼
|499½
|492¼
|499¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|477½
|482¾
|477½
|482¼
|+5½
|Dec
|478¼
|484½
|478¼
|483¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|490¼
|493¼
|490¼
|492¾
|+4½
|May
|498¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|500
|503¼
|500
|503¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|475¾
|+4
|Dec
|472
|475
|472
|474¾
|+4
|Jul
|486½
|+4
|Dec
|472¼
|+4½
|Est. sales 599,736.
|Wed.’s sales 538,327
|Wed.’s open int 1,587,770
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|332¾
|333
|327¼
|328½
|—2¼
|Sep
|334
|336
|330½
|332½
|—3
|Dec
|349½
|351½
|344
|346
|—4
|Mar
|355½
|—4½
|May
|361½
|—4½
|Jul
|366¼
|—4½
|Sep
|378
|—4½
|Dec
|384¾
|—4½
|Mar
|381¾
|—4½
|May
|387¾
|—4½
|Jul
|351
|—4½
|Sep
|366¾
|—4½
|Est. sales 861.
|Wed.’s sales 831
|Wed.’s open int 3,998,
|up 201
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1177
|1191¼
|1171
|1189½
|+12¼
|Aug
|1167
|1179¾
|1161
|1178¼
|+11½
|Sep
|1143
|1157¾
|1139¼
|1157½
|+14½
|Nov
|1147¼
|1161
|1143½
|1160¼
|+13
|Jan
|1161½
|1171¾
|1156¼
|1171
|+10¾
|Mar
|1161¾
|1171
|1158½
|1170¼
|+8
|May
|1168¼
|1174¾
|1163¾
|1174
|+6½
|Jul
|1172¾
|1180¼
|1170
|1179¾
|+6
|Aug
|1172¼
|1172½
|1172¼
|1172½
|+4¾
|Sep
|1148½
|+4¼
|Nov
|1135
|1141¼
|1131¼
|1141
|+5¾
|Jan
|1149½
|+5½
|Mar
|1148¼
|+5½
|May
|1151
|+5¼
|Jul
|1156½
|+5
|Aug
|1150½
|+5
|Sep
|1129¼
|+5
|Nov
|1120¾
|+5
|Jul
|1121
|+5
|Nov
|1091
|+5
|Est. sales 368,994.
|Wed.’s sales 332,949
|Wed.’s open int 806,635
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.94
|44.00
|43.32
|43.86
|+.07
|Aug
|44.14
|44.21
|43.54
|44.08
|+.08
|Sep
|44.15
|44.22
|43.58
|44.12
|+.11
|Oct
|44.09
|44.09
|43.48
|44.01
|+.12
|Dec
|44.18
|44.25
|43.64
|44.16
|+.11
|Jan
|44.23
|44.32
|43.80
|44.28
|+.07
|Mar
|44.48
|44.49
|44.00
|44.42
|+.02
|May
|44.64
|44.64
|44.21
|44.56
|—.03
|Jul
|44.81
|44.81
|44.40
|44.67
|—.08
|Aug
|44.30
|44.50
|44.30
|44.48
|—.12
|Sep
|44.00
|44.21
|44.00
|44.21
|—.13
|Oct
|43.90
|43.90
|43.85
|43.87
|—.13
|Dec
|43.78
|43.80
|43.77
|43.80
|—.11
|Jan
|43.81
|—.11
|Mar
|43.83
|—.11
|May
|43.76
|—.11
|Jul
|43.79
|—.03
|Aug
|43.52
|—.03
|Sep
|43.54
|—.03
|Oct
|43.41
|—.03
|Dec
|43.63
|—.03
|Jul
|43.52
|—.03
|Oct
|43.51
|—.03
|Dec
|43.25
|—.03
|Est. sales 178,539.
|Wed.’s sales 155,144
|Wed.’s open int 565,957,
|up 27
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|360.20
|369.40
|359.00
|368.30
|+8.10
|Aug
|351.00
|358.10
|350.10
|357.50
|+6.20
|Sep
|347.10
|353.40
|346.00
|352.70
|+5.60
|Oct
|347.00
|353.20
|346.20
|352.40
|+5.20
|Dec
|352.10
|358.10
|350.90
|357.20
|+5.00
|Jan
|353.30
|358.50
|352.40
|357.60
|+4.30
|Mar
|352.50
|356.60
|351.70
|356.20
|+3.40
|May
|352.70
|355.60
|351.70
|355.40
|+2.70
|Jul
|354.30
|356.60
|353.70
|356.50
|+2.20
|Aug
|354.50
|355.30
|354.50
|355.20
|+2.10
|Sep
|352.20
|354.00
|352.20
|353.10
|+1.90
|Oct
|350.40
|+1.70
|Dec
|352.00
|+1.30
|Jan
|351.90
|+1.10
|Mar
|349.40
|+1.00
|May
|349.90
|+1.00
|Jul
|351.10
|+1.00
|Aug
|349.00
|+.80
|Sep
|349.40
|+.90
|Oct
|349.10
|+.90
|Dec
|348.80
|+.90
|Jul
|349.30
|+.90
|Oct
|349.30
|+.90
|Dec
|352.20
|+.90
|Est. sales 230,240.
|Wed.’s sales 207,323
|Wed.’s open int 483,463,
|up 357
