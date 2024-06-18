Chegg, Six Flags rise; Lennar, America’s Car-Mart fall, Tuesday, 6/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Lennar Corp., down $7.79 to $148.72.
The homebuilder’s forecast for fiscal third-quarter deliveries mostly fell short of Wall Street expectations.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $6.61 to $40.70.
The furniture maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Chegg Inc., up 9 cents to $2.70.
The online learning platform announced a restructuring plan.
America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $3.97 to $57.81.
The auto retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Patterson Cos., up $2.53 to $25.38.
The medical supplies maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Silk Road Medical Inc., up $5.21 to $26.88.
Boston Scientific is buying the medical device maker for about $1.26 billion.
Rocket Lab USA Inc., up 57 cents to $4.91.
The space and defense industry supplier announced a deal with Earth observation company Synspective.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $1.75 to $31.98.
The Texas-based amusement park chain declared a special dividend of $1.53 per share related to the closing of its deal with Cedar Fair.
