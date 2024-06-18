Chegg, Six Flags rise; Lennar, America’s Car-Mart fall, Tuesday, 6/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Lennar Corp., down $7.79 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lennar Corp., down $7.79 to $148.72.

The homebuilder’s forecast for fiscal third-quarter deliveries mostly fell short of Wall Street expectations.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $6.61 to $40.70.

The furniture maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Chegg Inc., up 9 cents to $2.70.

The online learning platform announced a restructuring plan.

America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $3.97 to $57.81.

The auto retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Patterson Cos., up $2.53 to $25.38.

The medical supplies maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Silk Road Medical Inc., up $5.21 to $26.88.

Boston Scientific is buying the medical device maker for about $1.26 billion.

Rocket Lab USA Inc., up 57 cents to $4.91.

The space and defense industry supplier announced a deal with Earth observation company Synspective.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $1.75 to $31.98.

The Texas-based amusement park chain declared a special dividend of $1.53 per share related to the closing of its deal with Cedar Fair.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.