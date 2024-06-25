Carnival: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $92 million, after…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $92 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to be $1.15.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.18 per share.

Carnival shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

