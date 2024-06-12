Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.12 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of $4.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.79 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $12.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.04 billion.

Broadcom Inc. expects full-year revenue of $51 billion.

Broadcom Inc. shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $1,495.51, a rise of 75% in the last 12 months.

