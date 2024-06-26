BlackBerry: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, BlackBerry expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $144 million for the fiscal second quarter.

BlackBerry expects full-year results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $586 million to $616 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.21. A year ago, they were trading at $4.78.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.