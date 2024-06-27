Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $31 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $331.5 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $5 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

