Anterix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9.1 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 million.

Anterix shares have dropped roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.02, a drop of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

