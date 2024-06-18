America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $426,000.…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $426,000.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $364.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.4 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

