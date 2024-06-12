Affimed N.V.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in…

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mannheim, Germany-based company said it had a loss of $1.38.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.73 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $168,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $168,000.

Affimed N.V. shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

