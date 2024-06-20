Accenture, KB Home rise; Snap, Jabil fall, Thursday, 6/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Accenture Plc., up $20.81 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Accenture Plc., up $20.81 to $306.16.

The consulting company raised part of its revenue forecast for the year.

Snap Inc., down 41 cents to $15.39.

Snapchat’s owner will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit alleging workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.

Boeing Co., up $1.31 to $176.30.

Families of some of the victims of two 737 Max jet crashes are asking federal officials to fine the company $24.8 billion.

The Carlyle Group Inc., up $1.44 to $41.

The asset management firm and KKR are reportedly working together to buy Discover Financial’s student loan portfolio.

KB Home, up $1.94 to $69.98.

The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 37 cents to $5.98.

The biopharmaceutical company rejected buyout offers from Cycle Group Holdings and Future Pak.

Jabil Inc., down $14.44 to $111.79.

The electronics manufacturer’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell mostly short of analysts’ expectations.

Commercial Metals Co., up $1.93 to $52.67.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat analysts fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.