Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.47 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $16.05 billion to $16.65 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $12 per share.

Accenture shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

