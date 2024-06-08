8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. However, nearly two years later, Pelosi is no longer House Speaker, and members of Congress are still allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Stock traders on social media platforms have clamored for a Nancy Pelosi stock tracker in recent years thanks to the strong returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades. Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases:

— Palo Alto Networks Inc. (ticker: PANW)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

— Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the largest cybersecurity vendors, providing firewalls and cybersecurity software to customers around the world. In February 2024, Pelosi purchased 70 Palo Alto call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025. These trades raised eyebrows among Pelosi’s critics because Palo Alto Networks is a U.S. government cybersecurity contractor. However, if Pelosi had inside knowledge about the stock, you certainly couldn’t tell by its performance. In the roughly four months since Pelosi purchased her first PANW call options, its stock price is down about 14%.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, artificial intelligence technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In November 2023, Pelosi purchased 50 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $120 and an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024. Pelosi previously traded Nvidia options and stock as recently as September 2022, when she sold 50 Nvidia call options at a loss of more than $361,000. Nvidia is the top-performing stock in the entire Nasdaq-100 in 2024, and Nvidia shares are up about 166% since she purchased her call options in November.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In May 2022, Pelosi bought 100 Apple call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in March 2023. Just days later, Pelosi made an additional purchase of 50 Apple call options with an $80 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2022, Pelosi sold 50 Apple call options with a $100 strike price prior to their June 17 expiration. In March 2023, Pelosi exercised Apple call options she bought in May 2022, purchasing 10,000 shares of Apple stock for $80 apiece in an $800,000 transaction.

Pelosi exercised another 50 call options in June 2023, boosting her stake by another 5,000 shares.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2024]

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. It is also an early market leader in AI technology and has invested $13 billion in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. In May 2022, Pelosi purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2023, Pelosi upped her stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock. Since Pelosi disclosed her Microsoft call option purchase in 2022, the stock is up 69%, outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 35% in that period.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December of 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares, but she is still holding on to the Class C shares for now. The stock is up about 70% since Pelosi exercised her options.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the most valuable U.S. electric vehicle maker with a market cap of more than $580 billion. In March 2022, Pelosi purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla by exercising 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Pelosi had purchased those call options way back in December 2020. Between the time the purchase was disclosed and the time she exercised the options, Tesla’s share price climbed more than 40%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Tesla at a more than $511,000 loss. Tesla shares are down about 37% since she exercised her options in March 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi has made several AB stock trades in the past few years. In December 2020, she bought 20,000 shares. In February 2021, she made two additional purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Most recently, Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for a $11,510 loss. AllianceBernstein has been far from a home run investment for Pelosi. The stock has lagged behind the S&P 500 and generated a total return of just 32.4% since her December 2020 purchase.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates theme parks, movie and television studios, cruise lines, and other businesses. Disney also owns the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Disney in January 2022 by exercising 100 Disney call options with a strike price of $100. In September 2022, Pelosi reported that 50 Disney call options she purchased in 2021 expired worthless. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of DIS stock at a $114,138 loss. Since she exercised her Disney call options in January 2022, the stock is down about 27%.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Stocks for Beginners With Little Money

7 Best Semiconductor ETFs to Buy in 2024

8 Best Income ETFs to Buy in 2024

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/18/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.