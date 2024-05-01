Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million. On…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.1 million.

