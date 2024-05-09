Wave Life Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.6 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.7 million.

