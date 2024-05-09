Warner Bros. Discovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $966…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported a loss of $966 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $9.96 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.