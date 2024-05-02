Vestis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $705.4 million in the period.

