Vector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.

