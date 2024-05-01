Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Vector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:05 PM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported profit of $34.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR

