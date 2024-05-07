Live Radio
USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 7:02 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $229.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

