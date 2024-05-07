Live Radio
Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 6:52 AM

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported net income of $27.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period.

