U.S. Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $950 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.5 million.

