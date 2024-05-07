Turtle Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $155,000.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.2 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

