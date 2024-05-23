Triumph Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $547.7…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $547.7 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $7.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $358.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $512.4 million, or $6.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue of $1.2 billion.

