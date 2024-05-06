Travere: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Monday reported a loss of $136.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Monday reported a loss of $136.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 98 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.5 million.

