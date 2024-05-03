TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported profit of $164.7 million in its…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported profit of $164.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $702.5 million in the period.

